Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,711 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 55,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.77% of Columbia Sportswear worth $22,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 24.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,956 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 114,611 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 125.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 64,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $57.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $67.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $779.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.26 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.98%.Columbia Sportswear's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $81,387.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,842.40. This trade represents a 13.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 51.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COLM

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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