Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 42,276 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 42,276 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Cousins Properties worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Cousins Properties by 2,539.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 55.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -883.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $30.81.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $263.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.77 million. Cousins Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Cousins Properties's payout ratio is currently -4,266.67%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

Further Reading

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