Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 43,662 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,317 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,662 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,590.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,076 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 418.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6,850.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s payout ratio is currently 141.30%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Further Reading

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