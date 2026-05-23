Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 47,627 Shares of Knowles Corporation $KN

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,170 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 47,627 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.20% of Knowles worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 219,777 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 3,500 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knowles

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.56. Knowles Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm's 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Knowles has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knowles Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $111,986.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 47,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,357.79. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 142,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $4,749,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 883,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,383,656.75. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 169,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,894 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

Further Reading

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