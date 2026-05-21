Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,270,994 Shares of Coty $COTY

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY - Free Report) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,482,718 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,270,994 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.28% of Coty worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,824,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 793.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,401,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908,955 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,829,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,015,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,978,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,649 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. Coty has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Coty had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Coty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Key Coty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coty announced the launch of Marc Jacobs Beauty , a new color cosmetics collection tied to one of its luxury brand partnerships. The move could help refresh Coty’s growth narrative and support future sales in beauty and makeup. Article Title

Coty announced the launch of , a new color cosmetics collection tied to one of its luxury brand partnerships. The move could help refresh Coty’s growth narrative and support future sales in beauty and makeup. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Coty as one of several cosmetics names benefiting from AI, wellness, and innovation trends , suggesting investors still see category-wide demand opportunities in fragrance and cosmetics. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Coty as one of several cosmetics names benefiting from , suggesting investors still see category-wide demand opportunities in fragrance and cosmetics. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued reminders about the May 22 securities class action deadline against Coty, keeping investor attention on ongoing litigation, but these notices mainly reinforce an already-known overhang rather than add new operational news. Article Title

Several law firms issued reminders about the against Coty, keeping investor attention on ongoing litigation, but these notices mainly reinforce an already-known overhang rather than add new operational news. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage noted Coty’s recent trading outperformance versus peers, but this appears to reflect broader market rotation and short-term positioning rather than a clear fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Market coverage noted Coty’s recent trading outperformance versus peers, but this appears to reflect broader market rotation and short-term positioning rather than a clear fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple earnings estimates for Coty, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling weaker expected profitability ahead and putting pressure on the stock. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 83,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 986,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,754.20. The trade was a 9.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Citigroup increased their price target on Coty from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.50 price target on Coty in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $2.50 price target on Coty in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Coty

Coty Profile

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty's portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company's product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

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