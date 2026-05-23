Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 63,355 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,637 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,355 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.29% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 651,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 465,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company's stock.

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Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FUN stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.06. Six Flags Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 52.76%.The business had revenue of $225.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUN

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, Director Marilyn G. Spiegel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,078.32. This represents a 24.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard M. Haddrill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 230,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,632.36. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

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