Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,708 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FIX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,923.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at $131,244,986.31. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,352 shares of company stock valued at $53,724,598. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,886.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,666.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,306.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $465.05 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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