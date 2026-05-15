Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 91,826 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 91,826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of Rockwell Automation worth $138,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.61, for a total value of $7,043,046.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,340,877.54. The trade was a 84.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,652,217.32. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $24,296,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $449.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $455.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.70 and a 52 week high of $463.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is 57.38%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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