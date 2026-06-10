TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 619.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MU stock opened at $935.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,089.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.16. The business's fifty day moving average is $640.73 and its 200 day moving average is $449.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $690.97.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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