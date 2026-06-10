TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,284 shares of the software company's stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Adobe were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TrustBank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $237.88 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $419.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.94 and a 200-day moving average of $280.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $331.65.

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Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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