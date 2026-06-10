TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,471 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $25,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $258,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of GEV opened at $919.59 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.65 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The company has a market cap of $247.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,006.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $826.35.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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