TIAA Trust National Association Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,434 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 69,056 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.92.

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About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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