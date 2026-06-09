TIAA Trust National Association Sells 45,187 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,422 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 45,187 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Oracle were worth $41,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.19. The company has a market cap of $608.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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