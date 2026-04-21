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Ticino Wealth Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
MP Materials logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ticino Wealth bought 43,880 shares (~$2.22M) in Q4 as part of several hedge funds adding positions, and institutional investors now own 52.55% of MP Materials.
  • Significant insider selling: the CFO and CEO sold large blocks (46,000 and 259,179 shares respectively), with insiders offloading 346,000 shares (~$21.97M) in the last 90 days while still owning 12.6% of the company.
  • Analyst outlook is broadly positive — MP has a consensus "Buy" rating with a $79.08 target and Wedbush initiated coverage at "Outperform" with a $90 price target, highlighting MP as the only fully integrated U.S. rare‑earth producer.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Ticino Wealth bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MP. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at about $16,726,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 129,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,020. This trade represents a 26.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 259,179 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $16,595,231.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,505,965 shares in the company, valued at $800,756,938.95. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,816 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised MP Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded MP Materials to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP

Key Headlines Impacting MP Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $90 price target, highlighting MP as the only fully integrated U.S. rare‑earth producer and framing the stock as a key beneficiary of Washington’s push to onshore critical minerals. This research note is the primary near‑term bullish catalyst. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media writeups (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo) reinforce the idea that MP is moving from a cyclical miner to a more stable, government‑backed industrial platform — citing price floors, long‑term magnet commitments and the ramp of domestic processing as drivers of future margin expansion. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Sector dynamics and M&A activity (notably large moves by other rare‑earth players) are lifting the group; MP is benefiting from a broader re‑rating even when transactions are indirect. This supports momentum but is not a company‑specific fundamental change. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: CEO James Litinsky sold shares this week (two Rule 10b5‑1 transactions totaling roughly $19M). While disclosed as pre‑arranged plans and only modestly trimming his stake, the volume of insider selling can temper investor enthusiasm and raise short‑term selling pressure. Read More.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.42 and a beta of 1.67. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.06 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. MP Materials's quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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