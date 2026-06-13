Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,872 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 56,080 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $17,553,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. SVRN Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada now owns 1,103 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $359.68 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $360.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.00 and a 1-year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Arete Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. New Street Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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