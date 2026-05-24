Tiff Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in The Oncology Institute, Inc. $TOI

Tiff Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI - Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,569 shares of the company's stock after selling 661,059 shares during the period. Oncology Institute makes up 0.1% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Oncology Institute worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oncology Institute alerts: Sign Up

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.33. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $142.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jorey Chernett acquired 263,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $767,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,115,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,538,556.48. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohit Kaushal sold 57,286 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $200,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 211,016 shares in the company, valued at $738,556. This trade represents a 21.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders bought 637,485 shares of company stock worth $2,038,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOI shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Oncology Institute from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncology Institute currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oncology Institute, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oncology Institute wasn't on the list.

While Oncology Institute currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here