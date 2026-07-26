Tiger Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 136,800 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,800 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $96,138,000. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 0.18% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts: Sign Up

Lumentum Trading Down 8.5%

Lumentum stock opened at $762.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $1,085.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $844.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays recently upgraded Lumentum and cited expectations for continued earnings strength, keeping the photonics maker in focus ahead of its next earnings report.

Barclays recently upgraded Lumentum and cited expectations for continued earnings strength, keeping the photonics maker in focus ahead of its next earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Lumentum as one of three stocks worth buying after recent broker rating upgrades, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop.

Zacks highlighted Lumentum as one of three stocks worth buying after recent broker rating upgrades, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Analysts now describe Lumentum as a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad Street confidence in the company’s outlook.

Analysts now describe Lumentum as a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad Street confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage has tied Lumentum to AI and data-center spending themes, with investors expecting optical networking suppliers to benefit from ongoing infrastructure buildout.

Recent coverage has tied Lumentum to AI and data-center spending themes, with investors expecting optical networking suppliers to benefit from ongoing infrastructure buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching Lumentum’s upcoming quarterly earnings preview, with results likely to be a key catalyst for the stock.

Investors are also watching Lumentum’s upcoming quarterly earnings preview, with results likely to be a key catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Short interest data showed 0 shares reported, so there is no meaningful bearish signal from the latest short-interest update.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In related news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lumentum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lumentum wasn't on the list.

While Lumentum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here