Tiger Global Management LLC Takes $72.32 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,638,700 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $72,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 21.5% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Trading Down 7.9%

INTC stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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