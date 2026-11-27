Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,363,983 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $30,471,000. HDFC Bank makes up about 8.8% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,296,600 shares of the bank's stock valued at $163,006,000 after acquiring an additional 617,900 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 95.3% during the third quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 3,036,554 shares of the bank's stock worth $67,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 110,645 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Skerryvore Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,364.4% during the third quarter. Skerryvore Asset Management Ltd now owns 448,968 shares of the bank's stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 418,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $930,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $28.37 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut HDFC Bank from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. HSBC lowered HDFC Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.80 to $26.10 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is an Indian banking and financial services company headquartered in Mumbai. Founded in 1994, it serves individuals, businesses and institutions through a broad range of banking products and services. Its offerings include savings and current accounts, deposits, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, payment services, investment products and treasury services. The bank also provides corporate and commercial banking, cash management and trade finance. HDFC Bank primarily serves customers across India through its branches and digital channels, with operations in select international markets.

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