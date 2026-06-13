Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases 4,635 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 175.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,278 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $205.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $206.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $140.85 and a one year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, New Street Research cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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