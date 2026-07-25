TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR $TIMB Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB - Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,167 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in TIM were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 1.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 40,919 shares of the company's stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TIM by 30.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in TIM in the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marques Andrea Palma Viegas sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,678.88. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Auana Mattar Lima sold 8,200 shares of TIM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $36,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $162,152.12. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TIMB shares. Zacks Research cut TIM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TIM from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TIM in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $23.40 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered TIM to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TIM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TIM currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIMB

TIM Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.38. TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TIM had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. TIM's payout ratio is 68.90%.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações SA

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