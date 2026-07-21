Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned about 0.06% of Xometry as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company's stock.

Get Xometry alerts: Sign Up

Xometry Stock Up 1.6%

Xometry stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company's 50-day moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.27. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Xometry's revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $84.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In related news, Director Randolph Altschuler sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $533,862.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 428,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,002,375. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO James Miln sold 2,392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $223,149.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,711,130.99. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,340. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xometry, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xometry wasn't on the list.

While Xometry currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here