Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 38,496 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 38,496 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.9% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $865.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $950.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.14. The company has a market capitalization of $977.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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