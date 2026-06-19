Titan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Titan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,712 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.1% of Titan Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $595.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $620.68.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $512.00 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $540.09 and its 200-day moving average is $565.22. The company has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

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Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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