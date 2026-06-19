Titan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,988 VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Titan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,988 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,358 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total value of $904,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 432,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,665,688.58. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $141,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,363,670.54. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 16,896 shares of company stock worth $4,739,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on VeriSign from $305.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised VeriSign from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VeriSign presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $264.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business's 50-day moving average is $283.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.86 and a 1 year high of $312.48.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $424.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. VeriSign's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc NASDAQ: VRSN is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign's registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

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