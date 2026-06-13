Titan Investment Solutions Ltd Acquires New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,905 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $7,409,000.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,507.96. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here