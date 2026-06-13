Titan Investment Solutions Ltd Invests $6.20 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $6,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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