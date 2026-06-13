Titan Investment Solutions Ltd Invests $8.80 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,710 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $8,801,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 892.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,577.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 113.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.68 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,510.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,208.07.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares in the company, valued at $260,197,941.60. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total value of $1,609,278.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,595,669.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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