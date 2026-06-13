Titan Investment Solutions Ltd Makes New $18.92 Million Investment in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 238,260 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $18,920,000. Fortinet accounts for 2.3% of Titan Investment Solutions Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,581,275 shares of the software maker's stock worth $6,354,874,000 after buying an additional 2,894,355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,564,558 shares of the software maker's stock worth $467,868,000 after buying an additional 2,132,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,575,662 shares of the software maker's stock worth $636,962,000 after buying an additional 1,790,033 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,816,519 shares of the software maker's stock worth $909,453,000 after buying an additional 1,568,337 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $572,141.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,923,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,453,213,448.40. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total value of $23,384,806.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,717,915.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $146.30 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $150.07. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Stephens set a $115.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $120.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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