Titan Investment Solutions Ltd Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $132.28 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $147.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $35,894,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,182,355 shares in the company, valued at $431,049,984.75. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,677,117 shares of company stock worth $226,595,468 in the last 90 days. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Article Title

Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Article Title

Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Article Title

Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Article Title

CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Broader regulatory pressure on short-term rentals, such as new rules being discussed in Cape Town, could add to the long-term policy risk facing Airbnb’s business model. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Airbnb to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Airbnb from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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