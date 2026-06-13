Titan Investment Solutions Ltd Purchases New Shares in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,968 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $108.61 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,557.68. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $116,766.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,399.06. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 148,063 shares of company stock valued at $15,356,989 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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