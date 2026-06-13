Titan Investment Solutions Ltd Takes $15.53 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,724 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,533,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.9% of Titan Investment Solutions Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $419.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company's fifty day moving average is $424.82 and its 200 day moving average is $458.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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