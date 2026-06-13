Titan Investment Solutions Ltd Takes Position in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,015 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $25,550,000. Moody's makes up approximately 3.1% of Titan Investment Solutions Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody's by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,400,658 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $715,526,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Moody's by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 102,293 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,256,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody's by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody's by 4,109.1% during the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody's by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,689 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,188,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Moody's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moody's from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Moody's from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $544.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moody's

Moody's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $448.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $448.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.30. Moody's Corporation has a twelve month low of $402.28 and a twelve month high of $546.88.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Insider Transactions at Moody's

In other Moody's news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $71,679.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $900,534.95. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total value of $684,194.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,189 shares in the company, valued at $35,067,397.71. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $2,137,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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