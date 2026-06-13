Titan Investment Solutions Ltd Takes Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,429 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $18,032,000. MSCI comprises about 2.2% of Titan Investment Solutions Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $599.14 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $584.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $501.08 and a one year high of $644.68.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. MSCI's payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,941,357.92. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,640. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $697.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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