Titan Wealth CI Ltd Invests $13.51 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,457 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $13,510,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 5.2% of Titan Wealth CI Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,329 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,159,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $301,040. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $426.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $450.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.82 and a 200 day moving average of $355.22. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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