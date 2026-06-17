Titan Wealth CI Ltd Invests $6.39 Million in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,149 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $6,387,000. Caterpillar makes up 2.5% of Titan Wealth CI Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $946.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $436.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $860.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $733.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.96 and a 52 week high of $961.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $933.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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