Titan Wealth CI Ltd Invests $7.12 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,561 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $7,123,000. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 2.7% of Titan Wealth CI Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 533.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $50,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,948.54. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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