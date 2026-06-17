Titan Wealth CI Ltd Purchases New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,646 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $5,970,285,000 after purchasing an additional 184,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $1,374,080,000 after buying an additional 189,080 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 4,262,458 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $963,912,000 after buying an additional 134,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,744,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $574,832,000 after buying an additional 146,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts: Sign Up

Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $169.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.67. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $324,365.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,440,200. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,647 shares of company stock worth $5,740,941 in the last ninety days. 16.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $227.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $140.00 to $107.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coinbase Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coinbase Global wasn't on the list.

While Coinbase Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here