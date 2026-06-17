Titan Wealth CI Ltd Takes $1.15 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $448.38 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.18 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.46.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Synopsys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $563.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here