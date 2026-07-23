TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO is Sycale Advisors NY LLC's 5th Largest Position

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lessened its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,622 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,392 shares during the period. TKO Group accounts for approximately 8.1% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC's holdings in TKO Group were worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company's stock worth $1,060,106,000 after buying an additional 887,401 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,006,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,046,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,185,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,749 shares in the last quarter. XN LP lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. XN LP now owns 2,866,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,191,000 after acquiring an additional 169,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,373,243 shares of the company's stock worth $496,008,000 after acquiring an additional 395,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital set a $228.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer acquired 2,696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.44 per share, with a total value of $499,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,607,705.60. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $1,751,239.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,734.19. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and have sold 28,696 shares worth $5,511,785. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $181.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.29 and a 1-year high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.91%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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