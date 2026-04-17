TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Purchased by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 135.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. TKO Group makes up 1.4% of Draper Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC's holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,009 shares of the company's stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in TKO Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the company's stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, CFO Shane Kapral sold 1,238 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $250,051.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $817,615.04. This represents a 23.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,916,068.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 119,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,069,831.46. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $17,262,744. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $232.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TKO

TKO Group Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $184.27 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $226.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $203.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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