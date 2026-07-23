TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,090 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of TKO Group worth $23,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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TKO Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE TKO opened at $181.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.60. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.29 and a 52-week high of $226.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.67.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $1,751,239.07. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,151,734.19. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro bought 10,807 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,835.35. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 129,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,909,755.35. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and sold 28,696 shares worth $5,511,785. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. Roth Capital set a $228.00 price target on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TKO Group from $225.00 to $222.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

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