TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in TKO Group by 4,722.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Mkm set a $228.00 target price on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.73.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total value of $1,770,252.82. Following the sale, the director owned 91,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,943,689. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 10,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,625,093.95. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TKO stock opened at $204.33 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.29 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.42%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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