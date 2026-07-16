TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the company's stock after selling 124,930 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 108,668.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,268,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TKO Group by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,185,769 shares of the company's stock worth $665,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TKO Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,060,106,000 after purchasing an additional 887,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,602,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 551.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,059,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer purchased 2,696 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,705.60. This represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 10,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,625,093.95. This represents a 7.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and sold 28,696 shares valued at $5,511,785. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TKO opened at $185.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.60. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.29 and a 52 week high of $226.94. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $196.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. TKO Group's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is 117.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. Zacks Research upgraded TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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