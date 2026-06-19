TMB Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,791 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,791 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 756 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.12.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE APD opened at $280.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.71 and a 200-day moving average of $277.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $307.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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