TMB Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,039 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $257.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $279.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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