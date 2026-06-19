TMB Capital Partners LLC Invests $553,000 in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,964 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,454,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,570,119,000 after purchasing an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average of $192.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. China Renaissance began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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