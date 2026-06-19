TMB Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,389 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.67. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $149.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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