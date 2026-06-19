TMB Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Corporation $ETR

TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,236 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. Entergy makes up 1.1% of TMB Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Entergy by 806.7% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 46.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here