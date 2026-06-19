TMB Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 445,626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $21,809,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 7.5% of TMB Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TMB Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas acquired 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 188,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,256. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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